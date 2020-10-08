Pearlson Shiplift Corporation signs Contract for the Largest Shiplift System in the USA with Fincantieri Marinette Marine

Miami, Florida: Pearlson Shiplift Corporation recently signed a multimillion-dollar contract with Fincantieri Marinette Marine to design and build a state-of-the-art shiplift system in the Wisconsin Naval Shipyard. Upon completion, the shiplift system will be the largest in the United States of America and represents a historic achievement for PSC and FMM.

The new shiplift system will be approximately 500 ft. long and 82 ft. wide, and will be capable of handling vessels of nearly 10,000 tons, including the U.S. Navy’s recently named Constellation-Class Frigates, Freedom-Class Littoral Combat Ships, and the Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC).

The new Pearlson Shiplift System will give FMM the capability to launch and retrieve larger vessels that will be produced in the Marinette shipyard. This more controlled and gentle launch method allows future ships, like the Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) and the Constellation-Class Frigates to be outfitted to near completion and tested inside climate-controlled facilities before being launched into the adjacent Menominee River.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine selected Pearlson Shiplift Corporation, a company based in Miami, Florida with a recognized technical team with over 60 years of experience in design, engineering and development of shiplift and transfer systems, for this critical project.

“The shiplift is one of our most important infrastructure projects,” said Dario Deste, President and CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. “We are impressed with Pearlson’s capabilities and record of performance. Pearlson is an innovative American company who has pioneered the shiplift.”

Bryan Fraind, Vice President and C.O.O. of Pearlson Shiplift Corporation said: “We are very pleased to be associated with this prestigious shipyard upgrade and modernization project and the respected team of Fincantieri Marinette Marine. This strategic investment by FMM will mean that current and future generations, both in Wisconsin, and the U.S will benefit from a world-class facility which is capable of handling the next generation of U.S. Navy warships.”

The new shiplift system is scheduled to be complete in 2022.

The Fincantieri Marinette Marine site will join the ranks of more than 200+ shiplift facilities, in more than 60+ countries around the World which use the engineering expertise of Pearlson Shiplift Corporation for ongoing service and support.

About Pearlson Shiplift Corporation:

Pearlson Shiplift Corporation is the world-leader in shiplift technology, and the only company in the World which is solely dedicated to the design and build of shiplift systems. These innovative systems enable the safe lifting of vessels during construction, maintenance and repair. Their capacity ranges from 500 to 30,000 tons. www.shiplift.com

Contact: James Fleming, Director of Global Services | Pearlson Shiplift Corporation

jamesfleming@shiplift.com | (305) 831-4148

About Fincantieri:

Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and has built more than 7,000 vessels in over 230 years of maritime history. It is a leader in cruise ship design and construction and a reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry’s sectors, from naval to offshore vessels, from high-complexity special vessels and ferries to mega-yachts, ship repairs and conversions, systems and components production and after-sales services.

Fincantieri Marine Group:

Fincantieri operates in the United States through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG). This company, which serves commercial and government customers in the US, including the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, has three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri ACE Marine) located in the Great Lakes. www.fincantierimarinegroup.com

Contact: Eric Dent, Director of Communications | Fincantieri Marine Group

Eric.dent@us.fincantieri.com | (202) 488-4783