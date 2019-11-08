Millions of reasons to choose FUELTRAX

Smart, secure and self-contained – FUELTRAX puts vessel owners in complete control of their fleet data. The super-accurate onboard Coriolis Mass Flowmeter hardware seamlessly integrates aboard any vessel without disrupting any pre-existing systems. From here, real-time readings are securely transferred by dedicated Iridium® satellite to FUELNET – an intuitive and customizable web portal – every 15 minutes.

By bringing key insight to the surface, FUELNET empowers users to make smarter decisions all the way from the wheelhouse to the boardroom.

So much so, since 2005 FUELTRAX systems have saved vessel owners millions of gallons in marine fuels, several million pounds of CO2 and further millions of dollars in fuel spend. With operations spanning 384,400 km of the globe and millions of hours of marine data to learn from, the world’s smartest fleet is only going to get smarter.

From KPI-customized operational alerts and a real-time consumption curve to innovative weather tracking – the launch of Generation-5 is making a huge impact for vessel owners. Pair that with NASA-grade remote technical support, pole-to-pole coverage and an unprecedented 99% uptime – and you could say that FUELTRAX is changing the game.

No more over-reliance on antiquated or over-complicated technology. Just smarter decisions. On any vessel. Anytime. Anywhere.

Join the world’s smartest fleet