Jamestown Metal: Offshore living quarters, marine interior outfitting

At booth 1823 at the WorkBoat Show, stop by to discuss how Jamestown Metal can provide the most economical solution to your habitability and system needs on your new project, conversions and M&R activities.

Jamestown has been providing materials and installing interior outfitting the marine market on thousands of vessels for over 45 years. We offer turnkey packages including joiner bulkheads and ceilings, furnishings, modular toilet spaces, HVAC, piping and electrical installations. Jamestown specializes in the design and installation of marine in-teriors for new construction, conversion and refits for all types of vessels.

Jamestown’s customers include the Navy and Coast Guard.

Jamestown’s capabilities include offshore living quarters (LQ) for fixed accommodation modules as well as temporary living quarters buildings. Our full service design and construction includes steel, interior outfitting and all MEP systems and equipment.

Our corporate offices are located in Boca Raton, Fla., with operating facilities in Newport News, Va., Pascagoula, Miss., and Brownsville, Texas.

Jamestown has dedicated engineering, procurement and project management resources actively engaged in the development and execution of projects.