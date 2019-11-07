Italian manufacturer Boat Lift SRL to exhibit at The WorkBoat Show

Maker of High-Quality Boat-Handling Systems

Diano D’Alba, Cuneo Italy–For the fourth straight year, Boat Lift will be exhibiting at the 2019 WorkBoat Show–the epi center of the commercial boating industry–at Booth #2464.

Boat Lift is the result of over a decade of technical and commercial experience in the field of boat lifting and industrial handling systems–with a focus on the operator’s needs in the nautical and marine industry.

Our philosophy is to evaluate the needs of each customer and to satisfy any request from project concept to completion, with innovation at the core of our corporate culture.

This modern and future-oriented approach, with the best new materials, machinery and advanced technologies, allows Boat Lift to deliver a product of undisputed quality.

Our line of mobile marine hoists, self-propelled motorized trailers and the innovative CrocLiftÒ amphibious motorized trailer stand alone in the field of boat handling systems.