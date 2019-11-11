Henderson Auctions has expanded with our affiliate company marinebid providing asset auction services to the maritime industry.
Our Clients Include:
- Marine Construction Firms
- Ship Builders
- Stevedores
- Financial Institutions
- Towing & Fleet Operations
- Fleet Service Companies
- Diving Service Companies
- Insurance Companies
- Shipyards & Ports
- Individuals and More
Our Buyers Include:
- The above industries and the general public. All auctions are open to the public.
.The principals of Henderson Auctions and marinebid have provided auction services to the marine and construction industries for multiple generations. With a combined 260 years of auction field experience our staff will get you the highest net yields for your maritime and construction assets. What can we sell for you?
