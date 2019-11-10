Flexible Hybrid & Energy Storage

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB is today a leader in digital industries with four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by its common ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s market-leading Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees.

We believe that modern ships will be built on the foundation of electricity. This expands their range of viable energy sources beyond traditional fuel to for instance batteries and fuel cells. The electrical backbone, integrated with automation and control systems, will also transform the industry from merely connected operations to collaborative and automated operations.

We have provided electric and hybrid systems on board vessels for more than 110 years. In fact, today, well over 1300 ships employ ABB’s electric system. In the shallow draft segment, we are pleased to offer electrical, hybrid, propulsion and automation solutions for such vessels as towboats, dredges, tugs, marine construction and ferries.

