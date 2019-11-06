Conrad Shipyard is one of the oldest and most respected shipyards in the South.

Founded by shipbuilding pioneer and Louisiana legend Parker Conrad in 1948, Conrad has five modern and expansive shipyards located along the Texas/Louisiana Gulf Coast, and a rich history of delivering rugged and reliable vessels for both government and commercial customers. Today, with new generations of the Conrad family at the helm, the company offers a full range of new construction, conversion and repair services.

Conrad Shipyard is firmly rooted in its founding principles of safety, quality, craftsmanship, integrity and service. Certified to ISO 9001:2015 standards, Conrad’s core strength is a team of experienced and motivated shipbuilding professionals led by a management team sharply focused on customer satisfaction. The result is many valued long-term customer relationships and a broad portfolio of inland push boats, offshore support vessels, inland and offshore tank barges, ferries, crane barges and other specialty vessels.

In 2018, Conrad’s LNG division delivered the first LNG Bunker Barge to be built in North America, named a top-ten ship by WorkBoat Magazine. Conrad LNG continues to pursue LNG opportunities, including designs for additional transport barges, dual-fuel powered towboats, and LNG infrastructure projects.