Cat (R) Marine Solutions Increase Uptime, Lower Operating Costs

Caterpillar offers a range of technologies and solutions to improve uptime, reduce costs and meet operational efficiency and environmental standards. Customer Value Agreements (CVAs) are customizable service agreements between customers and their dealer, covering planned maintenance, parts and service, customer training, digital tools and more.

“CVAs truly are value agreements,” said Akin Patel, customer support territory manager for Cat Marine. “They can include anything a customer sees as valuable to their business.”

Under a CVA, customers can choose a Cat Connect® tier appropriate for their level of digitization. From basic fleet monitoring to advanced automated analytics, customers can use data to optimize operations and build a lasting partnership with their dealer.

“Caterpillar is in a unique position to become a true original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partner,” said Ashley McLaughlin, marketing and communications, digital and technology expert with Cat Marine. “Our services enable customers to leverage Caterpillar expertise to drive their digital strategies.”

