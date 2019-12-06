Awarded 5 year indefinite deliverable contract with TxDOT

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) was awarded a five-year Indefinite Deliverable contract with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). TSGI was tasked to provide the detail design of a double-ended diesel-electric ferry with energy storage capable of carrying 495 passengers / 70 cars, providing service from Galveston Island to the Bolivar Peninsula. The ferry is currently being built at Gulf Island Shipyard in Jennings, Louisiana. TSGI will provide construction oversight to TxDOT during the entire construction process. Bristol Harbor Group, Inc., TSGI’s sister company, is a subcontractor to TSGI for this project and will assist TSGI in providing construction oversight services.

The diesel-electric with energy storage system will be provided by Siemens utilizing their Bluedrive PlusC technology with 1.4MWHr of energy storage to increase the safety and reliability of the vessel. This system will deliver power to a pair of Voith Schneider cycloidal propellers via electric motors.

Specifications

• Dimensions: 293’ x 66’ x 16’

• Capacity: 70 Car / 495 Passengers

• Propulsion: Diesel Electric with Energy Storage

• Propellers: Voith Schneider