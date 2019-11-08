A Leader in Maritime Financing Solutions

Maritime Partners is a privately held leasing and financing company that specializes in the domestic Jones Act maritime trade. We are not a bank; As an independent firm, we enjoy the freedom to work with operators across the full spectrum of credit quality.

We have extensive experience in providing attractive vessel leasing and equipment financing solutions to maritime asset operators. Our solutions free up capital for your growth priorities, increase efficiencies and reduce out-of-service time.

Leasing: Our diverse and growing fleet of pushboats, tank barges and hopper barges are compliant with the latest regulations and available for charter. We work closely with every customer to structure vessel charters in a way that supports their unique business objectives.

Financing: Whether the assets are inland marine or coastal blue water, we can provide financial solutions tailored to your objectives. Some of the services we offer include sale leasebacks, vessel construction financing, portfolio acquisitions and customized liquidity solutions.