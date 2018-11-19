Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

TWIN DISC ADDS VETH PROPULSION TO ITS FAMILY OF PRODUCTS

Recently, Twin Disc, Inc. acquired Veth Propulsion, a global supplier of main and auxiliary marine propulsion products.

“I am excited to announce the accretive acquisition of Veth Propulsion. Twin Disc has worked with Veth Propulsion for over two years, and the companies share similar cultures based on providing customers with high-quality products and leading design, engineering, and manufacturing services,” said John H. Batten, President and CEO of Twin Disc.

“Veth Propulsion strategically expands our global market opportunity, increases our size, scale, and scope within the marine industry, and diversifies our end-market penetration. This is part of our continual strategy to diversify our geographies, markets, and products,” he said.

For over 65 years, Veth Propulsion has provided the global marine industry with innovative and leading propulsion and power control products. The company manufactures azimuth rudder propellers, thrusters and generator sets, and is a supplier and repairer of diesel engines.

Since 1918 Twin Disc has been developing products and technologies to improve the productivity of all kinds of boats, working all kinds of jobs. Twin Disc’s mission, from its inception, has been to make boats perform better, easier and more reliably. The company manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment.

 

Ken Hocke

Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has written for other publications including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.

