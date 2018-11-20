Transas now a successful member of the Wärtsilä family

The technology group Wärtsilä’s acquisition of Transas, which was finalized in May of this year, has progressed smoothly and the integration of the two companies is now complete. At this year’s WorkBoat Show, Transas is exhibiting under the Wärtsilä brand on booths 601, 706 and 710.

Transas brings Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine vision many steps closer to realization. The combined package of Wärtsilä’s portfolio of products and systems, the broadest in the marine industry, together with Transas’ market leading solutions, create significant advancements in the cost-efficiency, connectivity and environmental sustainability of ship operations.

Transas holds a globally established position as a leading provider of marine navigation systems, including fleet operations solutions and digital data and charts. The company is also a leader in professional simulation & training, and ship traffic control solutions.

Wärtsilä is committed to leading the industry’s transformation into a new era of even greater efficiencies and connectivity, enhanced safety, and strong environmental performance.