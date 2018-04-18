Schwabe expands transportation, ports and maritime ‎industry group

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt is excited to announce ‎the opening of our newest office in ‎Anchorage, Alaska, as well as our three recent maritime ‎attorney hires. With the addition of Bert Ray, Philip Lempriere and Zach Berne we are ‎expanding our Transportation, Ports and Maritime industry group to 29 attorneys. ‎

This strategic move bolsters ‎‎Schwabe’s ‎presence in Alaska and its other locations along the West ‎Coast. Schwabe now has one of ‎the largest maritime teams among Pacific Northwest full-service ‎firms.‎

Bert, Phil and Zach have more than 60 years of combined maritime industry ‎experience. Their ‎respective connections in maritime matters as well as regulatory and ‎environmental ‎knowledge ‎will complement Schwabe’s maritime practice. They have served the interests of members of all ‎‎13 clubs in the International Group of Protection & ‎Indemnity ‎Clubs as well as China P&I Club ‎and Korea P&I Club, bringing extensive maritime experience to Schwabe’s ‎current clients‎.‎

Schwabe’s growth of its presence in Alaska aligns with the firm’s commitment to its ‎industry ‎focus, specifically with clients in the transportation, ports and maritime; natural resources; and ‎real estate and construction industries.‎

‎“The opening of an Alaska office and additions of Bert, Phil and Zach will benefit our ‎clients ‎greatly,” said Noah Jarrett, Transportation, Ports and Maritime Industry Group ‎Leader. “We are ‎excited to offer excellent legal services on the ground in Alaska, and I ‎can’t think of better ‎lawyers to help expand the industry knowledge and legal expertise of ‎this industry group’s ‎attorneys.” ‎

Bert Ray joins Schwabe as ‎a shareholder and will lead the Anchorage office. Bert has ‎practiced ‎in ‎Anchorage for most of his 30-year career, and he brings deep maritime experience to ‎Schwabe’s ‎Transportation, Ports and Maritime industry group. He has ‎a diverse general litigation ‎practice that includes environmental, maritime, ‎commercial, ‎insurance, securities, malpractice and ‎white collar criminal matters. He practices ‎extensively in ‎state and federal courts, as well as in ‎commercial arbitrations and before ‎‎administrative agencies. Bert regularly represents clients in ‎casualty responses in ‎‎Alaska and along the U.S. West Coast, serving as lead counsel during ‎response ‎‎operations and in resulting litigation. He also has significant experience representing ‎‎‎clients in natural resource damage assessments conducted by state and federal ‎‎agencies. ‎

Philip Lempriere joins Schwabe as ‎a shareholder in the Seattle office. His legal ‎experience ‎coupled with his ‎time serving as both a deck cadet and third officer aboard ‎U.S. ships uniquely ‎positions ‎him to understand clients’ admiralty and maritime legal ‎issues. From litigation of all ‎‎traditional maritime claims—including vessel arrests and ‎attachments, cargo loss and ‎damage, ‎personal injury claims and vessel casualties—to ‎employment disputes on ‎behalf of employers, ‎Phil has experience in virtually every ‎aspect of maritime law.‎ With more than 28 years of ‎litigation experience, Phil ‎integrates his knowledge of ‎vessel management and operation with ‎mastery of legal ‎issues to create exceptional ‎strategies to solve complex problems.‎

Zach Berne joins Schwabe as an associate in the Anchorage office. His practice focuses on ‎‎maritime, environmental, insurance and securities matters. Zach works on and is eager to learn ‎‎about all manner of maritime matters, from injury accidents and fatalities to collisions to ‎claims ‎for ‎reimbursement from the National Pollution Funds Center.‎

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt is a law firm that offers a new type of client experience based ‎on ‎‎a ‎‎deep industry focus. We provide full-spectrum legal services to our clients through ‎‎‎comprehensive, ‎‎proactive and industry-focused support to help them achieve their goals. We ‎‎focus on six industry ‎‎groups: Healthcare; Technology; Transportation, Ports and Maritime; Real ‎‎Estate and ‎‎Construction; Natural Resources; and Manufacturing, Distribution and Retail. ‎With ‎more ‎‎than ‎‎‎175 attorneys, Schwabe is one of the largest Pacific Northwest ‎regional law firms, ‎with ‎‎offices in ‎‎Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Bend, Eugene, Salem, Anchorage and Mountain View, ‎‎CA.‎