R.W. Fernstrum & Company, a leading manufacturer in marine heat exchangers, received ISO 9001:2015 certification following an audit performed by Verisys Registrars in May. The scope of Fernstrum’s registration includes the engineering, design, manufacturing, and sales of heat exchangers for marine and industrial applications.

Published by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized quality management system based on a set of guiding principles to help monitor and improve an organization’s performance – ensuring customers receive consistent, quality products and services.

“Nearly 70 years ago, we introduced the first factory assembled, engineered keel cooler. Today, as part of our commitment to continually improve our ability to meet and exceed our customers’ needs, R. W. Fernstrum & Company has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification. An international standard that reinforces our commitment to customers and provide new customers the confidence to build the same relationship on a foundation of innovation, quality and reliability that we have generated with others over the last seven decades.” said Sean Fernstrum, President of R. W. Fernstrum & Company

R.W. Fernstrum & Company is a global leader in engineering and manufacturing custom heat exchangers for the marine industry. Fernstrum has expanded product offerings through strategic partnerships with WEKA Boxcooler B.V. and Tranter Heat Exchangers. These heat exchangers are engineered to cool propulsion engines, generator sets, reduction gears, and auxiliary systems onboard vessels of all sizes worldwide. For more information, visit fernstrum.com or contact Jessica Gilson at 906.863.5553 or jessicag@fernstrum.com.