New environmentally safe Hougen RotaGel cutting lube increases tool life

Hougen Manufacturing, Inc., (Swartz Creek, MI) the leading manufacturer of magnetic drills and annular cutters announces their new RotaGel™ Cutting Lube. In most metalworking applications, nothing is more important than proper tool lubrication. RotaGel Cutting Lube is an is an industrial lubricant that provides superior protection to the cutting tool even in hard, high torque machining applications. RotaGel Cutting Lube is a very environmentally safe lubricate because its core ingredients are based on a food grade lubricant. It is non-toxic and biodegradable.

With the consistency of a creamy gel, RotaGel has properties that help it adhere to the tool and reduce friction throughout the cut. Because it is formulated with a Hougen blue color, it allows the operator to consistently gauge where the lubricant is applied and visually assures thorough coverage. Designed for use on all metals including: carbon steel, stainless steel, inconel, hastalloy, titanium, aluminum and other alloys and exotics. RotaGel is a versatile cutting lubricant that provides maximum lubrication and increased tool life with many different applications and tools. Example of applications include: annular cutters, taps, drills, saws, reamers, endmills, general lubrication and more. Not only does RotaGel provide lubrication to cutting tools, it also improves hole and surface finishes.

For additional information regarding Hougen products, visit hougen.com