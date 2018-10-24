Network Innovations signs deal to market VMS technology

Network Innovations Inc. announced today that it has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Addvalue Communications Pte Ltd. to jointly develop market opportunities for the new iFleetONE terminal together with the Addvalue proprietary vessel monitoring system, the iFleetONE-VMS. Network Innovations will be at the International WorkBoat Show, booth 2635.

Recently type approved by the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Office of Law Enforcement (OLE), the iFleetONE-VMS provides commercial fishing vessels with a technologically advanced solution that satisfies regulatory requirements to routinely and securely report GPS positioning.

The iFleetONE-VMS will enable fisheries management officials, biologists, researchers, analysts and NMFS to have a cost-efficient and suitable platform for applications and tools that previously had been severely limited by the available technologies.

Network Innovations has over 10 years experience providing VMS solutions for coastal U.S. fishing vessels. Under the Agreement, NI and Addvalue will exclusively market the iFleetONE-VMS to U.S. fisheries creating the immediate need for an initial order of 50 units that kick-off the joint marketing program.

Network Innovations is a satellite communications integrator, focused in the provision and support of systems which enable its customers to communicate anywhere on the planet. It has specialized in the successful development and delivery of turnkey communications solutions for the maritime, enterprise, aero and government sectors.

Addvalue Technologies is a leading one-stop digital, wireless and broadband communications technology products innovator, which provides state-of-the-art satellite-based communication terminals and solutions for a variety of voice and IP based data applications.