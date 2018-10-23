MobileOps signs contract with barge operator Crounse

MobileOps Inc., Woodinville, Wash., recently signed a contract with with barge operator Crounse Corporation, Paducah, Ky., for its vessel and safety management software.

MobileOps software will assist Crounse with vessel and safety management, as well as auditing processes. “The MobileOps team is very excited and grateful to have the opportunity to work with such a high caliber company like Crounse Corporation”, said Greg Armfield, vice president of business development.

MobileOps is a cloud-based subscription solution that includes vessel management, safety and training, jobs and dispatch, and timecards and analytics features. Additionally, MobileOps has an offline capable app called Voyager. The Voyager app allows data to be input, stored, and then synced with the MobileOps platform once a connection is present, allowing for seamless and efficient communications with shoreside personnel.

Established in 1948, Crounse provides full service barge transportation as well as harbor and fleeting services. The company has over 300 employees and a fleet of 35 towboats and 1,122 barges, according to its website. Crounse transports more than 30 million tons of cargo each year along the U.S. inland waterways. It is one of the largest carriers of coal on the inland river system.