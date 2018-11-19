Global Data Systems Showcases Connectivity & Cybersecurity Solutions at the International WorkBoat Show

Offshore Connectivity/Security and Complete “network in a box” provides secure redundant LTE connectivity and business flexibility.

Global Data Systems, Lafayette, La., is exhibiting in booth 3520 at the International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans, November 28th-30th at the Ernest Morial Convention Center. We will be showcasing our LTE and Cybersecurity solution, NOMAD and NGC.

NOMAD, an offshore connectivity solution, addresses the need for reliable connectivity in an offshore environment. It features NOMAD-GOM, an SD-WAN platform that combines LTE wireless with satellite service. The “network in a box” portable solution is easy to set up on any vessel or platform, providing all needed for seamless connectivity. Issues such as poor call quality, high satellite service costs and lack of reliable connectivity offshore are some of the real problems the NOMAD solves.

As the NOMAD connects you, the NGC secures your connectivity. NGC is a cost-effective, fully managed and secure SD- WAN solution that gives you a rock-solid, stable internet connection that minimizes downtime by rapidly switching to a standby internet connection when an outage is detected. It also manages bandwidth and prioritizes traffic based upon application requirements, business needs and real-time network conditions. NGC reduces risks associated with unsecured networks, which keeps your platform or vessel secure against cyber-attacks, saving you money and protecting the very means of your business home away from home.

“We understand that IT can be a fast-changing roller coaster and that you just want to focus on your business. Whether it’s the frustration of mobilizing your workforce, the painful progress inhibitors like long wait times for new location connectivity or the fear of losing data to a security breech, GDS makes IT simple.

We are excited to bring on the latest solution to enable that simplification.

NOMAD is a fully mobile connectivity solution that enables businesses to operate seamlessly and securely, wherever they are. Customers are already using NOMAD with great success and without the loss of features and security typically found in traditional WiFi hotspot devices. End users can now just show up, plug in, and go to work and the IT department can sleep easily knowing their company’s data is secured and managed,” said Wade Berzas, Vice President of Sales

We will be giving away a YETI HOPPER BACKFLIP 24 SOFT SIDED COOLER/BACKPACK at the show so make sure you stop by, throw your card in the cooler. We will also have the LIVE demo of the NOMAD so come by, connect to our “network in a box” and see how we can make you IT simple.

About Global Data Systems

Global Data Systems is a full-service Managed IT company who, for more than 30 years, has helped people strategically grow their businesses by implementing first class end-to-end IT services and solutions. We provide Managed Secured Connectivity, Voice and Collaboration, Managed IT, Security Services, and Cloud solutions for commercial customers in the Healthcare Services, Oil and Gas, Marine Transportation, and Industrial Construction industries, but it’s our passion for Serving People and Making IT Simple that empowers our customers to reach their potential. You have enough to worry about, we simplify IT so you can focus on your business.

Global Data Systems is headquartered in Lafayette, La., with additional offices and sales and technical personnel in Baton Rouge, La, New Orleans, Lockport, La. and Houston.