Caterpillar Marine Expands Offerings for Inland Waterway Customers with Repair Solutions, Support Programs

Caterpillar Marine now offers bundled repair options, maintenance solutions, remanufactured solutions and performance upgrades for inland waterways customers, providing customizable, comprehensive solutions to help keep vessels on the water longer. From foundational to optimal levels, bundled solutions are customizable repair and overhaul solutions available for specific C18-3600 engines. With every Cat Reman product, customers get maximum value with same as new performance at a fraction-of-the-cost of new. Caterpillar Marine has a range of options for almost any budget and repair need. Backed by the global support of the Cat dealer network, marine customers can protect their investment with Extended Service Coverage (ESC), a Customer Support Agreement (CSA) or other support programs.

“We offer innovative solutions to target your price points and needs to cost effectively address your current situation” said David Holt, Cat Marine Industry Consultant. “Brown water or blue water, regardless of the location, Caterpillar Marine is there to keep customers moving on the water.”

For more information, visit the Cat Marine team at booth #2701 at the International WorkBoat Show to see the Caterpillar Remanufacturing process, featuring Cat® 3500 engine cylinder heads at all steps of the process.

About Caterpillar

For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2017 sales and revenues of $45.462 billion, Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments — Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation — and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.