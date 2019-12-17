The Top 10 News Stories of 2019

Each year the editors of WorkBoat put together our Top 10 news stories of the year. The workboat industry may be small compared to others, but there’s plenty of action throughout the year. As usual, getting the number down to 10 was a challenge, but we think we’ve put together a list that will peak your interest. So, below please find our list in descending order from 10 to one for 2019.

10. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS ACTIVITY STEADY

Over the years Vigor Industrial has grown with mergers and acquisitions of maritime facilities in the Northwest and Alaska and a customer list that includes private as well as major government clients such as the U.S. military and Washington State Ferries (WSF).

Vigor’s track record apparently made it attractive to global investor The Carlyle Group and private equity firm Stellex Capital Management which in September closed the purchase of the Portland, Ore.-based vessel fabrication and ship repair business and merged it with MHI Holdings LLC, a Norfolk, Va.-based ship repair and maintenance company. Terms were not disclosed.

The deal caps a year that also saw Kirby Corp. purchase the fleet of Cenac Marine Services LLC for approximately $244 million, and Canal Barge Company Inc. buy five towboats from Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Co.

Carlyle will become majority owner of the new bicoastal company, and Jim Marcotuli, who was interim chairman and CEO of Remington Outdoor Company and CEO of North American Bus Industries, will be CEO. Stellex Capital, which owned MHI, will contribute new equity, and Vigor CEO Frank Foti will put in part of his majority ownership stake and join the new board as vice chairman. A spokesman for Vigor, which employs 2,300, said no layoffs were expected. MHI, whose clients include the Navy, Military Sealift Command and the Maritime Administration, employs 800.

Vigor’s government work includes a nearly $1 billion contract to build Army landing craft, a $254.5 million fixed-price contract to refurbish two Navy cruisers, and an extension of its contract with WSF — the largest ferry system in the U.S — to build up to five 144-car Olympic-class, hybrid-electric ferries.

Vigor has bulked up through the years with deals such as the purchase of Todd Shipyards Corp. in 2011 and Alaska Ship & Drydock in 2012, a merger with Oregon Iron Works, and acquisition of Seward Ship’s Drydock in 2014, and a merger with Kvichak Marine Industries in 2015. Expansion was helped by a $75 million private equity investment in late 2011.

But it was time for a series of investors who had been in the company to exit, said Foti, whose history with the company goes back to his purchase of Cascade General in 1995. “And we were growing, so we were looking for investors who could help us grow,” he said. “Private equity funds want the money back.” The search took about a year and a half. The median holding period is 4.5 years, down from 5.9 years in 2014, according to Bain & Company’s 2019 Global Private Equity Report.

“Vigor has a lot of growth for an old industry company,” Foti said, listing promising areas such as aerospace, ferry contracts and ship repair. Yards make about a 15% profit on repairs and 5%-7% on new construction, said a person familiar with the shipyard business. As for the future of the private side of the workboat market, Foti said, “We are in an interesting time in commercial boatbuilding.”

The Kirby deal completed earlier this year put the emphasis on youth.

The average age of Cenac’s barge fleet is four years, and its towboat/tug fleet is six years. The fleet consists of 63 30,000-bbl. inland tank barges with approximately 1.9 million bbls. of capacity, 34 inland towboats, and two 3,200-hp offshore tugs. Of the 63 barges, 48 are clean, 14 are black oil and one is oceangoing. Twenty-six of the towboats are 1,800-2,400 hp, five are 2,800-3,900 hp, and three of the towboats are Z-drives.

“Kirby was making a wise and diligent decision with a player that had relatively young assets that will serve them well,” said Brent Dibner, a maritime industry consultant and president of Dibner Maritime Associates, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Cenac, Houma, La., is a natural extension of Kirby’s marine transportation segment, expanding its inland business and “lowering the average age of its inland tank barge and towboat fleet,” Kirby said in documents. Between 2009 and 2019, the average age of Kirby’s fleet dropped from 22.2 to 12.8 years.

Second quarter inland revenues increased 10% over the first quarter, primarily due to the Cenac acquisition and higher pricing. “We couldn’t be happier with the quality of people and assets we got there,” CEO David Grzebinski said in a conference call. “The assets are in really good shape, and we’ve been delighted.”

Cenac, which moved petrochemicals, refined products and black oil on the Lower Mississippi River, its tributaries and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway for major oil companies and refineries, was the latest in a steady stream of acquisitions for Kirby. On the marine transportation side, the Houston-based company has completed 37 acquisitions since 1986 to give it the largest inland and coastwise tank barge fleets in the U.S. — 1,067 inland tank barges and 309 towboats, and 49 coastal tank barges and 47 tugboats.

Cenac will focus on its shipyard, Main Iron Works, which earlier this year completed the first in a series of three Subchapter M-certified 2,680-hp towboats for Kirby. — Dale K. DuPont