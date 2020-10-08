International WorkBoat Show cancelled, new digital content series launched

Diversified Communications, organizer of The International WorkBoat Show, announced today that due to ongoing health and safety issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become necessary to cancel the 2020 edition of the show that was planned for December.

“It is with heavy hearts that we make the announcement that we will not be holding the 2020 edition of the International WorkBoat Show,” said Group Vice President and Show Director Bob Callahan. “After extensive consultation with the WorkBoat community, it is clear there are too many uncertainties about the impact Covid-19 will have on travel and mass gatherings this December. Accordingly, it is impossible to hold a live event that would provide an experience that our community would find valuable.”

With the cancellation of the show the education and conference portion will now move online and be presented as the WorkBoat Think Tank – a 12-part webinar series, moderated by the editors of WorkBoat magazine and WorkBoat.com. The Think Tank is free and will present breaking news, hot topics and thought-provoking conversation while giving attendees a virtual place to interact with industry leaders, ask tough questions, and gain insight.

“WorkBoat and the International WorkBoat Show are passionate about bringing fresh, important content to our customers,” said Callahan. “And while we won’t be able to deliver it in person this year, the Think Tank will keep you informed about the opportunities and challenges facing our industry today and in the future.”

The International WorkBoat Show team will continue to reach out to customers regarding opportunities to build business and reconnect with the community for the 2021 edition as well as sponsorship opportunities surrounding the WorkBoat Think Tank.

A fully updated list of 2020 exhibitors and products will be available at workboatshow.com and workboat.com as well as a full schedule of the WorkBoat Think Tank sessions. The Think Tank will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. ET with a panel of the shipyards, marine architects and engineers, and vessel owners responsible for some of 2020’s 10 Significant Boats. It will be moderated by WorkBoat Senior Editor Ken Hocke. To register please visit workboat.com.

