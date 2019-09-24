MetalCraft to build new fireboat for Kuwait

The UK-based naval architect firm Walker Marine Design (WMD) has announced the award of a contract to Canada’s MetalCraft Marine Inc. (MCM) to build a new firefighting (FiFi) vessel for Kuwait. Construction on the 82′ FireCat will begin imminently, with delivery to Kuwait anticipated in 2021.

The new FireCat is first in class and has been customized to precisely meet MCM’s Kuwaiti customer’s specific requirements. The end-user required a high-speed catamaran being capable of delivering a multitude of duties including vessel escort, humanitarian and disaster relief, casualty evacuation and firefighting.

Following extensive research and discussion, the resultant design for the craft is based on a wind farm service vessel (WFSV), which provides the solution to speed and stability, together with enhanced access via extended stern platforms, as well as a docking station and crane for the daughter craft.

The FiFi vessel will be equipped with two MTU engines delivering speeds of up to 25 knots. She features a twin-storied wheelhouse which will provide excellent visibility, will carry four crew, and is fitted with four berth cabins, medical room, and equipment storage space. She also uniquely boasts six monitors, which deliver 11,000 gpm.

“This is a fantastic achievement for WMD, particularly as we have been selected from a global list of established players. This vessel wholly reflects our business’ ethos of delivering innovative naval architecture to a worldwide audience,” James Walker, principal naval architect of WMD, said in a statement announcing the agreement. “Our designs are already operating successfully in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and this contract further cements our belief that WMD is the best in its field.”

WMD recently unveiled its first in class 14-meter high-speed FiFi pilot vessel, which was built at Aluminium Marine Consultants as part of an agreement with emergency services vehicle supplier Angloco for clients in South America.