VT Halter Marine opens new blast and paint facility

By on
New blast and paint facility at VT Halter Marine. VT Halter Marine photo
New blast and paint facility at VT Halter Marine. VT Halter Marine photo

VT Halter Marine Inc., held a dedication ceremony on Friday, April 6 to unveil its new state-of-the-art blast and paint facility at its Pascagoula, Miss. shipyard that will allow ship sections to be prepared, blasted and painted in a controlled environment. The ceremony included a keynote speech given by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

“The installation of this new blast and paint facility is to incorporate cutting edge technologies in our marine construction programs. We are now able to apply a diverse range of protective coatings regardless of the weather conditions,” Rob Mullins, of VT Halter’s CEO, said in a statement announcing the opening.

Located at the northeast corner of VT Halter Marine’s shipyard, the facility consists of a large 304’x120′ main building with adjacent spaces for blasting, and painting of small parts of large ship sections with dual independent grit recovery, and cleaning processes to enable re-use of abrasive media. It can accommodate ship sections as large as 105′(width)x80′(length)x40′(height), weighing up to 500 tons each. The facility is also designed for 24/7 operation in all weather conditions, and utilizes 100% LED lighting to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint.

VT Halter Marine, a VT Systems company, is involved in the design and construction of medium-sized ships in the U.S. The shipyard designs, builds and repairs a wide variety of ocean-going vessels such as patrol vessels, oil recovery vessels, oil cargo vessels, ferries, logistic support vessels and survey vessels.

Ken Hocke

Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has written for other publications including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.

