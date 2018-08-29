VT Halter to build second LNG bunkering ATB for Q-LNG

Quality Liquefied Natural Gas Transport LLC (Q-LNG) has signed a letter of intent with VT Halter Marine to construct an 8,000-cu.-meter LNG bunkering vessel. It will be the second LNG articulated tug/barge (ATB) from VT Halter for Q-LNG.

VT Halter is currently building the U.S.’s first offshore LNG ATB unit for Q-LNG. It is made up of a 324’x64’x32.6′ barge and a 128’x42’x21′ tug. The U.S.-flag ATB will be ABS classed and built to International Gas Carrier Code requirements. It is designed to carry 4,000 cu. meters of LNG.

That project is a the collaboration between VT Halter and Wärtsilä, who will be delivering a large scope of equipment to the newbuild, including all of the cargo handling, cargo control, and cargo containment systems as well as the PMS and automation onboard. For the tug, equipment from Wärtsilä will include all of the bridge navigation, communications, and dynamic positioning equipment as well as thruster, PMS and automation.

Last year Q-LNG was formed and signed a long-term contract with Shell Trading (U.S.) to deliver LNG to ports in Florida and the Caribbean.

The company, 70% owned by Shane Guidry, CEO of Harvey Gulf International Marine, and 30% by New Orleans-based Harvey Gulf, owns and operates assets that provide marine transportation of LNG. The barge would carry twice as much LNG as the ATB already under contract.

“With the past and recent announcements by major cruise lines to build and deliver LNG-powered cruise ships to the U.S. market, Q-LNG is committed to deliver the safest, most cost effective solution to the cruise line industry,” Guidry said in a statement.

In addition, Harvey Gulf announced that the company achieved five years without a recordable incident, working over 15.7 million man hours. The company also confirmed that it is going global with the reflagging of both offshore supply and fast supply vessels to work in Mexico. Harvey will open additional offices in Mexico through its affiliate, Harvey Gulf International Marine de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. Harvey Gulf will open offices in Trinidad and Guyana and redeploy shore base personnel and vessels to those areas.

In addition to Harvey Gulf de Mexico’s office in Mexico City, the company will open new operations shore bases in Ciudad del Carmen and Dos Bocas to support vessels repositioned to Mexico.