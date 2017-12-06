VT Halter, Bollinger building new Bouchard ATB

Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc., Melville, N.Y., is continuing its fleet expansion of five years with another articulated tugboat and barge unit now under construction at two Gulf shipyards.

The 112’x35’x17’, 4,000-hp tug Evening Breeze will be sister ship to the ATB tugs Denise M. Bouchard and Evening Star when it is completed at VT Halter Marine Inc., Pascagoula, Miss. With an Intercon coupler system and Tier 4-compliant engines, the Evening Breeze will push B. No. 252, the 317’6”x70’x28’, 55,000 bbl. capacity barge under construction by Bollinger Shipyards.

The project, the latest in a long history of Bouchard working with VT Halter and Bollinger, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2019.

Our companies have repeatedly teamed on projects going back to the 1970’s, and we are excited to continue our relationship with the building of this ATB tug,” said Robert Socha, senior vice president at VT Halter Marine, in a prepared statement issued by the companies.

“The Bollinger and Bouchard families have a long tradition of working together, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue this tradition,” said Ben Bordelon, Bollinger Shipyard’s president and CEO.

The project is overseen by Hank Stewart, Bouchard’s manager of new construction, who reports directly to president and CEO Morton S. Bouchard III. Prior to joining Bouchard, Mr. Stewart was vice president of production at a shipyard specializing in small to medium sized ocean going vessels in the United States.

“We have a dedicated commitment to our customers and the safety of our operation, and we will continue to lead the market by investing our profits into innovative advancements in order to always operate in the safest and most efficient manner possible,” said Bouchard.

Since 2012 Bouchard has made significant advancements to its fleet, including two state-of-the-art ATB units and four ATB tugs that featured the newest modifications to the Intercon and pin system, and Tier 4 engine emission controls for a more environmentally friendly fleet. With 26 barges and 25 tugs, Bouchard is the largest independently owned U.S. ocean-going petroleum transport company.