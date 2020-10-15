Vigor delivers two new pilot boats to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Pilot Service has ordered two customized 56′ Camarc Design pilot boats. The boats were built by Vigor Industrial at its Vancouver, Wash., facility, located on the northern side of the Columbia River. The LA Pilot Service took delivery of the Angels Pilot and Angels Navigator in early October.

Mackay Marine was selected by Vigor to be its marine electronics integration expert for both vessels providing high-end Furuno navigation systems such as its NavNet TZtouch2 Multi-Function Displays (MFD), with ancillary navaids including GPS, AIS, and loudhailer. Mackay was also the provider for the boats’ FLIR Thermal Camera, Icom VHF radios, ACR EPIRB, and Wilson weBoost Cell Phone Booster System.

Camarc pilot boats are highly sought after around the world and are known for their quality performance and design features. Camarc designs are optimized to function in the most extreme climates in the world. Their pilot boats are used throughout Europe, Australia, the Middle East as well as North and South America delivering the same consistent performance as larger boats designed for the midsized market.

The pilot boats feature a twin-chine heavy weather hull form for excellent seakeeping. This design accommodates multiple heavy fender systems that allows for safer pilot transfers during extreme conditions.