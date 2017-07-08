Vigor to build another patrol boat for New York

Vigor has begun construction of a fifth 45’x14’7″ response boat-medium C (RBM C) for its longtime customer, the New York Police Department Harbor Unit. The vessel will be built at Vigor Ballard (formerly Kvichak Marine) in the Seattle area with delivery expected in November.

The RB-M C is the commercial variant of the RB-M designed by Vigor and Camarc Design for high speed and high performance, including tactical handling and specialized mission capabilities for the Coast Guard. To date, 174 RB-Ms have been delivered to the Coast Guard. The commercial variant offers more crew comfort and amenities than the RB-M while maintaining the capabilities needed for maritime security.

The new patrol boat, which has a draft of only 3′, will be powered by twin Volvo Penta D-13-800 diesel engines connected to Rolls-Royce Kamewa FF375S waterjets, with Vector-Stick integrated control system, through Twin Disc MG-5114SC marine gears. The propulsion package will give the new boat a running speed of 40 knots. Ship’s service power will come from a Kohler 9-kW genset.

The boat will have a fuel capacity of 495 gals. It will be outfitted with a FLIR M400XR thermal imaging system, Furuno Navnet system, twin rescue zones, and have a climate-controlled wheelhouse and heated windows.

Vigor is currently building two RB-Ms for Jordan and is in negotiations with other nations. Its combatant craft medium (CCM) and Sealion I, II and III for the Navy have earned respect around the world, Vigor officials said. Vigor’s autonomous vessel deliveries also continue to grow following the delivery of Sea Hunter built in partnership with Leidos for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and the recent delivery of three autonomous vessels to a foreign customer.