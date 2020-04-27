Video: Yank Marine owners talk boatbuilding and Covid-19

Last week, I interviewed Bette Jean and John Yank, owners of Yank Marine Inc. in Tuckahoe, N.J. The shipyard, located about an hour south of Philadelphia and 30 minutes from Atlantic City, N.J., was established in 1969. Together with its Dorchester, N.J., location, Yank can build and repair vessels up to 200′. During the interview, we discussed what projects the yard is handling, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and the offshore wind market.

Stay updated by subscribing to WorkBoat’s free twice-weekly e-newsletters .

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for daily updates posted to our website.