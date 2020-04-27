Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Video: Yank Marine owners talk boatbuilding and Covid-19

The new 820-metric-ton Marine Travelift at Yank Marine gets its first workout with the fishing vessel Pacific Capes in November. Marine Travelift photo.
A new 820-metric-ton Marine Travelift boat hoist was added by Yank Marine in 2017. Marine Travelift photo.

Last week, I interviewed Bette Jean and John Yank, owners of Yank Marine Inc. in Tuckahoe, N.J. The shipyard, located about an hour south of Philadelphia and 30 minutes from Atlantic City, N.J., was established in 1969. Together with its Dorchester, N.J., location, Yank can build and repair vessels up to 200′. During the interview, we discussed what projects the yard is handling, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and the offshore wind market.

