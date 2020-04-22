Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Video: Inventech Marine executives talk Covid-19 and current orderbook

New 44'x12', 38-passenger tour boat for Argosy Cruises in Seattle, delivered in late February 2020. Inventech Marine Solutions photo

Today, I sat down with Inventech Marine Solutions CEO Micah Bowers and President Jenson Charnell. We discussed the affect the coronavirus pandemic has had on the company, what’s currently under construction in the yard, what’s already been delivered in 2020 and what’s to come. Inventech Marine is a manufacturer of Life Proof Boats and FAST collar systems in Bremerton, Wash.

About the author

Ken Hocke

Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has written for other publications including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.

