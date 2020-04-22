Video: Inventech Marine executives talk Covid-19 and current orderbook

Today, I sat down with Inventech Marine Solutions CEO Micah Bowers and President Jenson Charnell. We discussed the affect the coronavirus pandemic has had on the company, what’s currently under construction in the yard, what’s already been delivered in 2020 and what’s to come. Inventech Marine is a manufacturer of Life Proof Boats and FAST collar systems in Bremerton, Wash.

