Video: Harley Marine christens Tier-4 tug Earl W. Redd

Harley Marine Services recently christened the Earl W. Redd, a 120’×35’×19’3″ Tier 4-powered tug built by Diversified Marine, Portland, Ore.

The christening was held at the Harley and Lela Franco Maritime Center in Seattle on Feb. 10.

This is not the first vessel that Diversified Marine has built for Seattle-based Harley Marine.

“They’ve built several boats for us,” said Steve Carlson, Harley’s vice-president of engineering. “We have a very close commercial relationship with Diversified.”

That explains the tug’s name, for the late Earl W. Redd. He was the father of Kurt Redd, the founder and president of Diversified Marine.

The Jensen Maritime-designed Earl W. Redd, which was built to ABS Loadline standards, is based in Puget Sound, Wash. The new tug’s primary mission will be moving oil barges, but the boat’s also configured “to do any type of rescue towing offshore, also possibly some ship assist work,” said Carlson.

The Earl W. Redd is reportedly the first vessel to be powered with Caterpillar 3516C Tier 4 Final engines. Being a “first” in this area is probably not surprising since Harley Marine does operate with a goal of being environmentally friendly. “We will do things as a company that are for responsible environmental use of resources,” explained Carlson.

Part of that Tier 4 package means pairing each engine with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) aftertreatment system. It required some adjustments by the designer and builder from previous 120 footers. In the Earl W. Redd that meant “reducing the size of a couple of fuel tanks to make room for a pair of urea tanks,” said Lee Boltz of Jensen Maritime, who designed the vessel. A dosing cabinet, which regulates urea going to the engine, dosing tube and scrubber system for each engine also had to be accommodated.

There’s “a fair amount of extra machinery going in the boat. You always have to be aware of the space requirements,” said Jonathan Parrott, vice president of new design development at Jensen Maritime.

Each Cat 3516C puts out 2,675 hp at 1,600 rpm and is hooked up to Rolls Royce US 255-P30-FP Z-drives. That power package should provide a bollard pull of 63.8 tons ahead and 70.24 tons astern and give the Earl W. Redd a cruising speed of 14 to 15 knots and 10 to 12 knots when pulling barges. Cat has estimated that Harley Marine should save over $1 million over a 15-year lifecycle on total fluid consumption (diesel plus diesel exhaust fluid) costs compared to an equivalent Tier 2-powered vessel.

For towing and ship-assist work the Earl W. Redd has a Markey TESD-34B 100-hp double-drum towing winch aft of the wheelhouse, and a Markey DEPC 48 50-hp winch is on the bow.

A pair of 125-kW John Deere gensets powers both electric winches and two Stang firefighting monitors. On deck there is also a Rapp Marine HP 25-5 crane. The Earl W. Redd has accommodations for 10 crew.