US Workboats building passenger only ferry for NCDOT

US Workboats, Hubert, N.C., is building a new aluminum, 92’x26’x7′ passenger only ferry for the North Carolina Department of Transportation for its ferry operations between Hatteras, N.C., and Ocracoke Island, a popular tourist destination located on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Shoaling over the past few decades has caused a real problem for the state’s ferry operations between Hatteras and Ocracoke Island and its popular Silver Lake destination. Currently, there is only passenger/vehicle ferries operating on the route.

“The Corps [of Engineers]tried dredging Hatteras Inlet,” Jed Dixon, NC Transportation ferry division deputy director told a room full of attendees at the Passenger Vessel Association Annual Convention at MariTrends 2018. “The day they finished the project, we couldn’t run a ferry over it.”

The ferry route had to be altered, doubling in length from four miles to eight. “We went from 52 departures a day to 42, which had a huge impact on our service,” said Dixon. “The tourist numbers were down. People were having to wait two and a half hours to get to the island. We had to start thinking out of the box.”

That out of the box thinking came up with a new passenger only ferry that would run a different, longer route than the car ferries, bringing passengers all the way to Silver Lake (25 miles) in 70 minutes. (Normally it’s a 30- minute drive from the Ocracoke ferry landing to Silver Lake.)

The $15 round trip for the passenger only ferry that will carry 99 at a time would generate almost a million dollars each season, Dixon said. “Part of the project was to see if we could get some of those cars off the road,” he said. “About 65% of the visitors are day trippers.”

Initial concept designed for the ferry came from Elliott Bay Design Group, Seattle, and the completed design by BMT, Alexandria, Va. Main propulsion will come from four Caterpillar C-18 diesel engines, producing 805 hp at 2,300 rpm each. The Cats will connect to Thrustmaster waterjets to produce an operating speed of 28 knots. Ship’s service power will come from twin Northern Lights 40-kW gensets. The new ferry will be delivered this summer.