Third Austal USA-built Navy ship completes acceptance trials this year

The 421’6”x103.7′ Mobile (LCS 26) successfully completed acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico Sept. 25. LCS 26 is the third Austal USA-built ship for the U.S. Navy to complete acceptance trials in 2020.

Acceptance trials involve the execution of intense comprehensive tests by the Austal USA-led industry team while underway, which demonstrate to the Navy the successful operation of the ship’s major systems and equipment. This is the last significant milestone before delivery of the ship.

Each aluminum trimaran LCS has a displacement of 3,200 MT, a 15.1′ draft and is powered by a pair of 12,200-hp MTU 20V8000 diesel engines and two 29,500-hp GE LM2500 gas turbines.

The Independence-variant LCS is a high-speed, shallow-draft, focused-mission ship capable of operating independently or in a group. These ships are designed to defeat growing littoral threats and provide access and dominance along coastal waters, yet capable of open-ocean operation. A fast, maneuverable and networked surface-combatant, LCS provides the required warfighting capabilities and operational flexibility to execute focused missions such as surface warfare, mine warfare and anti-submarine warfare.

Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) recently completed a successful deployment with the Pacific fleet and 10 other Independence-variant LCS are homeported in San Diego.

“I am proud of how the Austal team has come together again, in the middle of this pandemic, only a week after a Cat 2 hurricane made landfall in our backyard, completing another major milestone for one of our Navy ships — especially one so near and dear to us, named after our great city of Mobile, Alabama.” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said in prepared remarks. “This is proof of what happens when we work together with our Navy teammates to form an incredibly strong team that just gets the job done, and done the right way!”

The LCS program is at full-rate production and continuing its momentum at Austal USA, with five ships currently under construction including Mobile. The future Savannah (LCS 28) has launched and is preparing for trials. Final assembly is underway on the future Canberra (LCS 30) and Santa Barbara (LCS 32). Modules for the future Augusta (LCS 34) are under construction in the module manufacturing facility.