Steiner Shipyard delivers Florida Marine’s 100th towboat

On Oct. 10, Steiner Shipyard, Bayou La Batre, Ala., delivered the 100’x34’x11″ towboat David Goin to Mandeville, La.-based Florida Marine Transporters.

“This was our first boat for Florida Marine and our first Subchapter M boat,” said Tara Steiner Marshal, the shipyard’s owner and president, who took over the yard’s ownership when her father, Russell Steiner, retired earlier this year. “It was a learning process for everybody, but it turned out great. We’re building more boats for them.”

FMT opted to use a third party organization to get the new towboat in compliance to receive its COI at delivery in accordance with Subchapter M regulations. “They had their own TPO do most everything, and we dealt with them” said Andy Overstreet, Steiner’s vice president and yard supervisor. “We had no contact with the Coast Guard except for a few meetings.”

FMT officially took delivery of the boat — with its COI — on Oct. 10. “I think the TPO was the right choice,” said Overstreet. “Florida Marine tried to do everything that Coast Guard wanted them to do. The whole process worked well.”

Designed by Sterling Marine, David Goin has an 8’6″ draft and is powered by twin MTU 12V4000 diesel engines, producing 1,600 hp at 1,800 rpm each. The engines are connected to 88″x67″ Sound stainless steel, 4-bladed wheels through Twin Disc 5600 DR marine gears with 6.56:1 reduction ratios.

Capacities include 42,018 gals. of fuel, 8,216 gals. water and 1,168 gals. lube oil. The boat carries a seven person crew. EMI manufactured the controls, Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics supplied the steering system, and FMT’s in-house electronics group installed the electronics suite.

Ship’s service power comes from twin John Deere 4045 powered gensets, sparking 99 kW of electrical power each. “Dealing with Florida Marine was pretty easy,” said Overstreet. “You could just pick up the phone and get to ask the right person anything you want.”