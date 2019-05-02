Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

St. Johns building four new passenger/vehicle ferries

By on
The new ferries will have tankage for 9,800 gals. of diesel fuel, with a burn rate of 25-35 gals. per hour. St. Johns Ship Building photo
The new ferries will have tankage for 9,800 gals. of diesel fuel, with a burn rate of 25-35 gals. per hour. St. Johns Ship Building photo

St. Johns Ship Building, Palatka, Fla., is building four new 152’x52’x12′ 150-passenger, 30-vehicle ferries for an unnamed owner. Designed by Seattle-based Elliott Bay Design Group, the new boats, featuring 8′ drafts, will also be able to handle concrete trucks and will be delivered over the next two years.

Each of the ferries will have three lounges — two separate lounges on the main deck — one for residents and one for employees and a lounge on the second deck for residents. Internet, music and satellite TV will also be available. In addition, the boats will include 40′ bridge clearances and a distance from water to pilothouse of 30′

The twin engine propulsion package will feature two Caterpillar C-18 diesel engines, producing 600 hp at 1,800 rpm each. The Tier 3 Cats connect to Hundested VP10 CPG 4-bladed 67″ diameter, nibral props through Hundested CPG 38 marine gear with 5.53:1 reduction ratios. The main engines have a life expectancy of 10 years. Zero hours overhauling occurs at 30,000 trips. The propulsion package will give the boats an operating speed of 10 knots.

Ship’s service power is the responsibility of twin Caterpillar C-4.4 marine gensets. Controls are from Aventics, the steering system from Jastram and the electronics suite from Simrad.

The new ferries will have tankage for 9,800 gals. of diesel fuel, with a burn rate of 25-35 gals. per hour.

About the author

Ken Hocke

Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has written for other publications including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.