Shearer Group designs retrofit towboat for environmental group

Last year, The Shearer Group Inc. (TSGI) was awarded a contract by Living Lands & Waters (LL&W) to provide design and engineering services for modifications to the 38′ towboat River Cleanup.

Chad Pregracke, president of LL&W, approached TSGI about reducing the length of River Cleanup to 26′. TSGI performed an as-built survey of the towboat to assess its current condition and develop drawings. TSGI analyzed the strength and stability of the vessel and designed modifications to reduce the length of the vessel from 38′ to 26′. The modifications were recently completed by Yager Marine, Owensboro, Ky., and the new modified boat was delivered to LL&W. TSGI donated a portion of its time to LL&W for the design modifications.

LL&W is an environmental non-profit group whose primary mission is to aid in the protection, preservation and restoration of the natural environment of the U.S. rivers and their watersheds.

TSGI has partnered with LL&W on projects in the past. The Shearer Group designs inland towboats, ferries and barges, and also provides naval architecture, marine engineering and marine surveying services to the marine industry, with a focus on the inland sector.