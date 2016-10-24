Subscribe Advertise Contact

Shearer Group designed tank barge from C&C Marine

New 200' tank barge built at C&C Marine and Repair and designed by The Shearer Group. The Shearer Group photo
The Shearer Group Inc. (TSGI) has announced the completion of a 200’x35’x12′ double-skin tank barge. TSGI was contracted by C&C Marine and Repair LLC to provide contract design services. The barge is the first of a series of double-hulled tank barges that will be built by C&C Marine. It is a flush deck barge with externally framed tanks and classed Subchapter O, USCG, acid barge.

C&C Marine offers a full range of marine fabrication and repair services to the maritime industry at its 30-acre facility on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near New Orleans that features over 230,000 sq. ft. in full-enclosed shop area,

