Shearer Group designed tank barge from C&C Marine

The Shearer Group Inc. (TSGI) has announced the completion of a 200’x35’x12′ double-skin tank barge. TSGI was contracted by C&C Marine and Repair LLC to provide contract design services. The barge is the first of a series of double-hulled tank barges that will be built by C&C Marine. It is a flush deck barge with externally framed tanks and classed Subchapter O, USCG, acid barge.

C&C Marine offers a full range of marine fabrication and repair services to the maritime industry at its 30-acre facility on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near New Orleans that features over 230,000 sq. ft. in full-enclosed shop area,