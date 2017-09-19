Seacor takes delivery of updated CrewZer-class vessels

Seacor Marine has taken delivery of the next generation CrewZer-class aluminum catamarans, the 187’10″x41’x14′ Seacor Puma and Seacor Panther.

The vessels, designed by Incat Crowther and built by Astilleros Armon in Navia, Spain, can transfer personnel and equipment to offshore platforms at maximum speeds in excess of 40 knots.

Incat Crowther designed the previous high-speed CrewZer-class for Seacor, and the company contracted Incat to develop this next generation design. The new design features 30% more deadweight capacity than its predecessor, whilst offering equivalent service speeds.

Sporting drafts of 5’8″, Seacor Puma and Seacor Panther retain the structure and certification for 150 passengers but are fitted out in a more comfortable 76-seat configuration with an overnight crew cabin. All 76 passengers are accommodated in large reclining seats, fitted with privacy partitions, reading lights and device charging ports, equivalent to long haul business class.

The main deck also features a hospital, ship’s utility room, self-service café bar and four passenger bathrooms. Modern surfaces, furnishings and LED lighting complete the interior.

Upstairs, the wheelhouse is ergonomic and functional with dedicated work spaces. Vision over both ends of the vessel is designed to be excellent from the forward and aft control stations.

Crew are housed below deck in spacious, comfortable accommodations. The port hull features a fully equipped galley, crew mess, two twin cabins and a bathroom. The starboard cabin has five twin cabins and a bathroom.

Main propulsion comes from four Cummins QSK95 main engines, each producing 4,000 hp (2,983kW), driving four HamiltonJet HT-810 waterjets. The new CrewZers have a top speed of 42 knots. On-station maneuvering is enhanced through a pair of Veth Propulsion retractable bowthrusters. Electrical power is provided by two Cummins QSM-11 generators in addition to a deck-mounted standby genset.

Tankage includes 25,437 gals. of fuel and 6,870 gals. water. The new boats have a cargo capacity 200 LT of freight.

The DP-2 ABS Maltese Cross A1, HSC Crewboat, Restricted Service, OE, Maltese Cross AMS,DPS-2, FF Capable classed vessels are also fitted with Class 1 fire-fighting equipment.