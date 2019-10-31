Safe Boats adds three more vessels to FDNY fleet

Safe Boats International (SAFE), Seattle, delivered boats 17, 18 and 19 to the marine division of the New York Fire Department during the month of August. Since 2006 Safe has built and delivered a variety of boats to FDNY ranging in size from a 27′ full cabin vessel with firefighting equipment all the way up to the 64′ Bravest with three separate fire pump stations that went into service in 2011.

All three of the new boats measure 35’3″x10′ with a 25.3″ draft but are technically called 33′ full cabin boats. They are the 11th, 12th and 13th boats of that size and configuration.

Designed by the shipyard, the 33′ full cabin seems to be the most popular because of the options it provides the crew in terms of maneuverability and operability, shipyard officials said. Main propulsion comes from three Yamaha 300-hp outboards, giving the boats operating speeds of 42 knots.

Each aluminum boat has a rear cargo deck that measures 72″x88″, seating for six and a maximum capacity of 15. Firefighting equipment includes a Darley fire pump and Task Force Tips remote bow monitor. Other equipment includes reinforced push knees, law enforcement strobes and search lights, A/C, heater and generator.

“Safe has built many boats capable of fire fighting for customers all across the country,” business development director James Babcock said in a statement announcing the deliveries. “But we are especially proud to be a part of the tradition of the brave men and women of the FDNY.”

Vessels capable of fighting fires from the water is not a new concept; over the years Safe Boats has helped agencies around the U.S. — and the world — add technology-forward options to their waterborne public safety operations.