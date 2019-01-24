Robbins Maritime gets first Sub M COI from Hampton Roads sector

On Jan. 10, Robbins Maritime Inc., Norfolk, Va., received a Certificate of Inspection (COI) on its 78′ tug Delta. This was the first Coast Guard option Subchapter M COI issued by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads, Va., according to Robbins Maritime officials.

“It was a great team effort and we greatly appreciated the Coast Guard working around our schedule to get the inspection done, particularly during the government shutdown,” Robbins’ port captain Jonathan Franchebois said. The Delta was built in 1991 at Main Iron Works in Houma, La.

Additionally, Robbins Maritime’s 92′ tug Liz Alma left Main Iron Works earlier this month enroute to its first job in Houston following an extensive drydock. The 92′ tug originally built at Main Iron Works in 1991 was just re-powered with new engines, generators, gear boxes, and outfitted to meet all Subchapter M requirements. Sea trials proved the 4,000-hp tug was ready to go to work.