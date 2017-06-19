Ribcraft delivers two new tour boats

Marblehead, Mass.-based Ribcraft recently delivered two USCG certified 30′ Ribcraft 9.0 tour boats to customers in Hawaii and Florida — one to the Four Seasons Hualalai Resort, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and one to Aquaadventure Tours, North Palm Beach, Fla. Both boats are USCG Sub Chapter T certified and meet the unique needs of each company.

These two Ribcraft 9.0 certified boats feature the company’s signature stable, dry ride operators expect and demand. As they are fully inspected vessels, the boats feature commercial grade fire retardant fiberglass deep V hulls, certified electrical and mechanical systems, and complete stability analysis and testing.

Featuring a combination of jockey-style pod seats and benches, the boats can accommodate up to 15 guests. The new vessels feature a large aluminum canopy top with integrated dual folding swim ladders, that in addition to providing lifejacket storage and water access, offer aft shaded seating to complement the open air seating up forward. The boats’ configuration is designed to provide safety, comfort, and versatility to create the ultimate passenger experience regardless of age.

The new Ribcraft 9.0 for the Four Seasons Hualalai marks the resort’s second Ribcraft boat. The vessel will be utilized for exploring secluded beaches, snorkeling, whale watching, and epic adventures around the Hawaiian Islands. Powered by twin 300-hp Yamaha outboards, the boat will reach speeds in excess of 50 mph. With multiple trips a day during the busy season, the boat is built to not only meet the resorts varied tour offerings but to also withstand the seven-day a week operations.

Aquaadventure Tours, an eco-adventure tour business, took delivery of its tour boat Osprey to provide high speed tours, dolphin expeditions, and interactive snorkeling and paddling adventures. “When we decided to build a RIB for our adventure sightseeing and excursion business, we knew we wanted to work with a builder who had real-world experience building Sub-T inspected vessels,” Aquaadventure Tours’ president, Chris Thalmann, said in a prepared statement. “And since aesthetics, convenience and comfort are just as important to our customers as performance and durability are to us, we also needed a builder who could seamlessly blend all of that together. Ribcraft more than met our expectations by building a rugged Sub-T RIB that looks like it belongs on the deck of a megayacht. Osprey is the talk of the town.”

Ribcraft’s certified vessels, ranging in size from 29′ to 41′ can be personalized to each tour company’s specific requirements while meeting the USCG regulations for passenger-for-hire vessels. Ribcraft offers the following: multiple configurations with pod, bench, and shock mitigating seats available; propulsion options with various outboard and inboard brands and horsepower; hull and tube colors to match a company’s corporate identity; and accessories for all on water activities — swim ladders, tow posts, dive tank racks, keel guard, rod holders, fresh water washdowns, marine heads and more.