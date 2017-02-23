Subscribe Advertise Contact

Ribcraft delivers patrol boat to North Carolina sheriff’s office

By on
New 21' Ribcraft patrol boat for sheriff's office in North Carolina. Ribcraft photo.
New 21' Ribcraft patrol boat for sheriff's office in North Carolina. Ribcraft photo.

Ribcraft, Marblehead, Mass., recently delivered a 21′ Ribcraft 6.5 patrol boat to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office. Pender County is located on the Atlantic Ocean in the southeastern part of North Carolina. The Sheriff’s Office formed a joint venture with the Pender County Rescue Squad to provide water enforcement and rescue operations seven days a week during the summer months. The new patrol boat meets the county’s multifunctional requirements and enhances its on water response capabilities.

Powered by 175-hp Yamaha outboard, the 6.5 can reach speeds in excess of 50 mph while still providing a safe and maneuverable platform during patrols and search and rescue missions. The patrol boat features a Stokes basket system (stretcher) with an antenna arch and integrated dive ladder. Other features of the 21′ RIB include a center console layout with front bench seat and leaning post, aluminum T-top with electronics box, full size windscreen mounted to the t-Top, forward tow post, a pair of transom bollards, VHF, yellow hypalon tubes with boarding wear patches, grab handles, bow chock and a reinforced bow.

Designed specifically for hard 24/7 commercial use, the RIB will have a uniformed law enforcement officer and a paramedic onboard seven days a week.

Ribcraft officials worked with the sheriff’s office to understand its operational requirements and environmental conditions to insure the county’s RIB was properly configured. The sheriff’s office needed a boat that was versatile in order to serve its and the Rescue Squad’s shared needs. Ribcraft officials said they are confident the boat will fulfill its purpose as both a patrol and a search and rescue RIB for both the Sheriff’s Office and the County Rescue Squad.

About the author

Ken Hocke

Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has written for other publications including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.