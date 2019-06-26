Ribcraft delivers new police boat to Lowell, Mass.

Located on the Merrimack River in Massachusetts, the Lowell Police Department recently took delivery of a new Ribcraft 5.85 for patrol and enforcement duties as well as search and rescue operations. The new Ribcraft increases the department’s on-water presence and visibility and greatly expands its response capabilities on an increasingly busy stretch of water with good public access, a large beach, collegiate rowing clubs and boathouses, and growing weekend recreational boating activity.

Ribcraft worked with the department to build a boat that meets its diverse operational requirements. Featuring a forward positioned center console with windscreen, an upgraded aluminum top T-top, antenna arch with integrated dive ladder, the 19′ RIB provides a comfortable platform for long patrols while offering an open deck and easy access to the water for diving and rescue.

Features of the RIBCRAFT 5.85 include the following:

• Powered by a 115-hp Yamaha outboard, the 5.85 will reach speeds in excess of 40 mph.

• Forward positioned center console with windscreen and cover

• T-top with aluminum top, electronics box, and red courtesy lights for night operations

• Antenna arch with integrated dive ladder

• Keel guard

• Heavy duty blue Hypalon tube with two rows of rubstrake reinforcing

• Electronics package complete with 12V/USB outlet, Garmin GPS, Whelen Hailer/Siren, department radio, LED light bar, and LED flood lights for 3600 illumination

In addition to serving the Police Department, the new boat will also provide water access for the Lowell Fire Department during dive team and medical rescue operations. Originally designed as a surf rescue craft, the Ribcraft 5.85 is small enough to maneuver in shallow waters and can be easily operated, yet large enough to carry ample crew and gear and handle large seas. The 19′ model is built to be versatile, durable, and safe.

Ribcraft designs and builds safe, durable, performance oriented rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) that fulfill the most demanding military, professional and recreational applications. A leading manufacturer of professional grade RIBs and inflatables for safety professionals, military agencies, yacht clubs, and recreational boaters throughout the world, the boatbuilder offers vessels starting at 15′, capable of fulfilling most any mission, Ribcraft officials said.