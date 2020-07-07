President Trump visits Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard

President Donald J. Trump visited Fincantieri Marinette Marine in late June following the shipyard’s recent contract award to design and build the first-in-class guided-missile frigate for the Navy.

In late April, Fincantieri Marinette Marine was awarded the frigate contract worth $5.5 billion, if all options are exercised by the Navy. The initial contract of $795 million is for the detailed design and construction of the first guided-missile frigate, with options for nine additional ships.

President Trump toured the shipyard where littoral combat ships are currently produced. He met with several Marinette Marine employees during his visit and offered remarks to a group of more than 700 employees, partners and local guests.

It was an historic day for the Marinette team, according to shipyard officials. Trump is the first U.S. president to visit the shipyard. During his remarks, President Trump congratulated the workers. “You are a national treasure. Your patriotism cannot be outsourced. You will forge the future of the Navy.”

“We are honored to have the President here in Marinette,” said Dario Deste, president and CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. “It means so much to the men and women who put their hearts and souls into building tremendous warships for this country.”

Fincantieri bought Marinette Marine in 2009 and invested $180 million in it over the next decade. Now they are poised to invest an additional $200 million into infrastructure and improvements to accommodate work on larger ships. “We are grateful of the President, Congress, and the Navy for their continued faith and confidence in our ability to give them the world’s greatest frigate,” said Deste.