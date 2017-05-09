Nichols Brothers launches new Kirby tug

On May 2, Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Freeland, Wash., launched the first of two 120’x35’x19’3″ twin-screw tugboats for Kirby Offshore Marine. The Mount Baker will join Kirby’s fleet later this month while the sistership, Mount Drum, will be delivered in November. The tugs will be the third and fourth vessels Nichols has delivered to Kirby in the last year.

Designed by Seattle-based Jensen Maritime Consultants, the tugs are fully ABS classed, including UWILD notation, and compliant with U.S. Coast Guard Subchapter C, as required at delivery.

Two Caterpillar 3516C diesels, producing 2,447 hp at 1,600 rpm each, provide main propulsion. The main engines, with Reintjes reduction gears, turn two NautiCAN fixed pitched propellers with fixed nozzles. Ship’s service power comes from two John Deere 6090AFM85 generator-drive engines. Deck machinery includes one TESD-34 Markey tow winch, a CEW-60 Markey electric capstan, and one M&S Marine Solutions tow pin.

Kirby Offshore Marine is the largest U.S. operator of coastal tank barges and towing vessels in the regional distribution of refined petroleum products, black oil and crude oil market.

Nichols Brothers has over 50 years experience in vessel construction, specializing in steel and aluminum newbuilds, repair and major conversions.