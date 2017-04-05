Subscribe Advertise Contact

New asphalt barge for Vane Brothers

Vane Brothers recently took delivery of a 361', 55,000 bbl. asphalt barge designed by Bristol Harbor Group and built by Conrad Industries. Bristol Harbor Group photo.
Vane Brothers, Baltimore, Md. took delivery in March of a 361’x62’x24.5’, 55,000 bbl. double hull asphalt barge from the Conrad Industries, Inc., Deepwater South yard in Amelia, La.

Designed by the Bristol Harbor Group, Inc., Bristol, R.I., the design is based on a previous proven hull design that BHGI completed for Conrad in 2014. The barge is certified by the American Bureau of Shipping  and Coast Guard for oceans-fully manned trade.

With its primary mission the transport of asphalt and other heavy oils, the barge is equipped with a complete loading and discharging system in 10 tank compartments, and includes a cargo thermal heating system with over 8 miles of heating coil pipe. A thermal stress analysis, in accordance with ABS requirements, was developed to ensure hull structural stresses were acceptable.

