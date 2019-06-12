Moran Iron Works building new ferry for Michigan

Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry and Moran Iron Works are joining forces a second time to build a $4 million 84’x20’3″ ferry in Northeast Michigan.

Shepler and Tom Moran, CEO and founder of Moran Iron Works, announced the project at a recent news conference in Moran’s fabrication center, where Shepler cut the first piece of metal for the new ferry. It is scheduled to carry its first passengers in the summer of 2020.

“Moran Iron Works is all in on fulfilling Shepler’s commitment to build in Michigan, by Michigan, for Michigan,” Moran said. “The work being done here will support 40 local families and result in one of the finest vessels plying the straits today.”

Instead of propellers, the new boat will have four jet drives, supplied by HamiltonJet, producing a running speed of 30 knots. The new ferry will be the first fast-ferry application of the company’s jets in the U.S. Great Lakes, and the first application of its new Advanced Vessel Control System in the U.S., the statement said.

The new 210-passenger boat will be wheelchair accessible and have a big aft deck for luggage, bikes and strollers. It will also include enhanced air conditioning and heating capabilities to keep passengers comfortable in all weather conditions.

Construction will require some 13,000-manhours on the shop floor over the next several months.

This fall the 60-ton ferry will be trailered to Moran Iron’s Port Calcite Collaborative, a deepwater port in nearby Rogers City. The move will take place along a high-wire transport corridor running primarily along the M-68 highway. It will then launch in Lake Huron and be sailed to Shepler’s facility in Mackinaw City, where it will be detailed in preparation for its inaugural run next summer.

Moran Iron Works has done routine repairs as well as extensive modifications on four Shepler vessels, and the current newbuild is its second ferry constructed for the company.

Moran’s first ferry built for Shepler is the $3.8 million, 281-passenger Miss Margy, launched in 2015. Miss Margy is Shepler’s largest ferry and considered the pride of Shepler’s fleet. “Shepler’s is always working to maintain its position as Michigan’s premier ferry service to the state’s premier tourist destination,” Shepler said. “This new boat is another down payment on that commitment.”