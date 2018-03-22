Moose Boats to build new catamaran for San Francisco

Moose Boats, Vallejo, Calif., has been awarded a contract from the San Francisco Fire Department for the construction of a M2-38 catamaran CBRN, dive and fire rescue vessel.

Serving primarily as a dive and rescue boat, the M2 will be outfitted with an integrated dive/recovery platform and a bow ladder for beach rescues. To meet its security role, the boat will also be equipped with a Hale fire pump flowing in excess of 1,500 gpm of fire suppression water, radiation detection equipment and CBRN positive pressure cabin filtration. A heavy-duty push knee will enable the M2-38 to come in contact with larger vessels and San Francisco’s many piers.

San Francisco Fire Department’s new Moose Boat will be equipped with a host of electronics including a Simrad multifunction navigation screen, radar and 3-D side scan sonar, L3 Maritime Systems AIS, FLIR stabilized thermal imaging camera, Icom communications radios and an Ocean Technology System diver recall system.

FEMA’s fiscal year 2015 Port Security Grant Program provided 75% of funds for the purchase of the M2-38 catamaran, which will go into service in the third quarter of 2018.

The new boat will be powered by twin Cummins QSB6.7 425hp turbo diesel propulsion engines connected to HamiltonJet HJ292 waterjets.

Moose did not supply specs for the M2-38, but specs for the company’s M2-37 from their website are:

LOA: 37’10”

LWL: 29’6″

Beam: 13’6″

Draft (max): 22″

Dead Rise (aft): 15º

Dead Rise (entry): 55º

Freeboard: 42″ at midship

Displacement: 18,000 lbs.

Fuel Tankage: 300 gal.

PROPULSION

Type: Twin Diesel

PERFORMANCE

Max Speed: over 35 Knots

Cruise Speed: 30 Knots

Range: 300 nm

Moose Boats has constructed vessels for other fire departments throughout the U.S. including Richmond Fire Department, Tiburon Fire Protection District, San Francisco Airport (SFO) Fire Department and Humboldt Bay Harbor Recreation and Conservation District in California, Old Saybrook Fire Department in Connecticut, Lewes Fire Department in Delaware, Anne Arundel County in Maryland, MASSPORT Fire Rescue at Boston Logan Airport, Sandwich Fire Rescue and New Bedford Fire Department in Massachusetts, Northport Fire Department in New York, New Jersey State Police, North Kingstown Fire Rescue in Rhode Island, West Pierce Fire Rescue and Bellingham Fire in Washington.