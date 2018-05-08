Moose Boats to build new fire, rescue, patrol catamaran for Memphis

Moose Boats, Vallejo, Calif., a boat designer and builder in the San Francisco Bay Area, has been awarded a contract from The city of Memphis (Tenn.) fire and police departments for the construction of a M2-38 fire rescue and patrol catamaran. Port Security Grant Funding provided most of the funds, with Memphis fire and police jointly providing the matching funds, which will respond to incidents on the Mississippi River and in The Port of Memphis.

Twin Cummins engines producing 425 hp each will be connected to Hamiltonjet waterjets to power the boat. Memphis fire and police’s new boat will be equipped with a single Hale fire pump flowing close to 2,000 gpm of water through Task Force Tips (TFT) fire monitors and valves.

The M2 will be equipped with a host of Simrad electronics including multifunction navigation screen, 4G radar, and AIS, and a FLIR thermal imaging camera to help with the wide range of response scenarios Memphis fire and police will encounter on the Mississippi River and inland ports.

The new catamaran’s large walk-around climate controlled cabin will be outfitted for patrols, search and rescue and incident command. The deck will be outfitted for deploying life rafts and water rescue teams, law enforcement personnel and a large volume discharge for fire suppression water supply to land based apparatus.

Moose Boats now has fire boats in locations throughout the U.S., including Newport, R.I.; Tiburon, Calif.; New Bedford, Mass.; Bellingham, Wash.; North Kingstown, R.I.; Richmond, Calif.; Sandwich, Mass.; West Pierce, Wash.; Humboldt Bay, Calif.; New Orleans; Anne Arundel County, Md.; Old Saybrook, Ct.; San Francisco; Boston; Lewes, Del.; and Northport, N.Y.