Moose Boats to build fire-rescue boat for Maryland

Moose Boats, Vallejo, Calif., is building an M1-46 46’x16′ fire-rescue aluminum catamaran for the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department in Chesapeake Beach, Md.

Designed by Moose with a 24″ draft, the M1-46 catamaran’s large walk-around climate controlled cabin will be outfitted for patient treatment, search and rescue and incident command. The deck will be outfitted for deploying life rafts and dive teams, beach rescue and a large volume discharge for fire suppression water supply to land based apparatus.

The new boat will be equipped with a Hale fire pump with a capacity of 2,500 gpm of fire suppression water, Task Force Tips fire monitors and valves and firefighting foam storage.

Main propulsion will come from twin Cummins QSC8.3 turbo diesel propulsion engines, producing 600 hp at 2,800 rpm each. The mains connect to HamiltonJet HJ322 waterjets through Twin Disc MG-5075 SC transmissions. The combination will push the boat through the water at a running speed of 37 knots. Ship’s service power will be the responsibility of a Cummins Onan genset, sparking 9 kW of electricity. The boat will be fitted with Livorsi controls and a SeaStar hydraulic steering system. Capacities will include twin 240-gal. fuel tanks and the boat will be handled by a three-person crew.

North Beach Volunteer Fire Department and Calvert County, Md., jointly funded the purchase of the new boat, which will respond to incidents on Chesapeake Bay. Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2019.