Miller Boat Line awards ferry design contract to Elliott Bay

Miller Boat Line, Put-in-Bay, Ohio, has awarded Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), Seattle, with a design contract for a new passenger/vehicle ferry. The ferry will be added to Miller Boat’s current fleet servicing the Lake Erie Islands.

The new ferry will be roughly 140′ in length with a carrying capacity of 26 standard vehicles and up to 600 passengers. The vessel will be ADA accessible and will feature Tier 3 propulsion technology.

Special attention was given to design a vessel that enhances onboard passenger comfort and improve the loading and discharge times of both vehicles and passengers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Miller Boat Line as they invest in the future of their operation and ridership,” Brian King, principal in charge and chief engineer for EBDG, said in a prepared statement. “Our team of skilled marine engineers and naval architects are dedicated to delivering a vessel that meets the requirements of Miller Boat Line.”

Jacob Market, vice president, resources, for Miller Boat added, “EBDG offered a thorough, well thought-out approach to our operational needs, addressing every aspect of our desired vessel outcome. The initial design offered by Elliott Bay Design Group was very much in line with our goals and we look forward to working with their team.”